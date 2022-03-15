Here’s why Dolly Parton said no to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!
The 'Jolene' crooner was among 17 contenders nominated for 2022 induction
US singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has declined a nomination for her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saying she doesn’t feel that she’s earned the right to be nominated.
Parton was among the 17 contenders announced in February for induction in 2022. She was nominated along with the likes of Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and Dionne Warwick.
The Eurythmics, Devo, Judas Priest, Rage Against The Machine and the late Nigerian singer Fela Kuti are also on the ballot.
Performers become eligible 25 years after their first commercial release.
The I Will Always Love You crooner took to social media on Monday to “respectfully bow out” despite being “flattered and grateful” for the nomination.
“I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.
“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future.”
She wished all those nominated for induction “good luck” and thanked nominators for the compliment.
The organisation will announce those who have been selected in May and they will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony in the US autumn.
— Additional reporting by Reuters
