David Beckham has fans drooling over dapper suit ahead of son’s wedding

British sports personality David Beckham had fans drooling when he showed off his stylish suit ahead of son Brooklyn’s nuptials.

Brooklyn, 23, will wed actress Nicola Peltz, 27, later this year in what has been billed a star-studded affair. The couple got engaged in 2020 but had to postpone their big day due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proud father, who shares three other children, sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper, with wife Victoria Beckham, revealed his dapper suit to his 71.3-million followers on Instagram.