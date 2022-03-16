David Beckham has fans drooling over dapper suit ahead of son’s wedding
British sports personality David Beckham had fans drooling when he showed off his stylish suit ahead of son Brooklyn’s nuptials.
Brooklyn, 23, will wed actress Nicola Peltz, 27, later this year in what has been billed a star-studded affair. The couple got engaged in 2020 but had to postpone their big day due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The proud father, who shares three other children, sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper, with wife Victoria Beckham, revealed his dapper suit to his 71.3-million followers on Instagram.
In the image shared on Tuesday, the retired Manchester United and Real Madrid star can be seen posing with his father Ted Beckham and father-in-law Anthony Adams. All three are garbed in suave black and white suits and the older men are seen sporting bow ties while Beckham rocked a tie.
Next to the stylish snap was a short and sweet caption: “Creating special memories. Wedding plans under way [and] the dads are all suited and booted.”
While details about the wedding have largely been kept under wraps, Daily Star reported the ceremony will be Jewish in line with Peltz’s heritage. It’s also rumoured the event will take place at the actress’ family home in Florida, US.
