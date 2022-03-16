Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida reflects on Miss World journey ahead of tonight's finale

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida thanked South Africans for their support during her pursuit of the coveted Miss World title.

Musida flew to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the second time after the pageant was postponed last year. The crowning pageant will be held on Wednesday, March 16 (early hours of Thursday, March 17 in SA).

The competition was initially set to happen on December 16 but was brought to a halt due to positive Covid-19 cases among contestants and staff.

On Tuesday Musida reflected on her journey in the competition and said she was proud to share parts about herself and SA with the Miss World Organisation.

“Today was a magical day, a day etched in my heart forever. To be able to share some of myself with the Miss World Organisation and talk to them about my home, SA, the place that raised me, has been one of the most profound experiences of my life.

"I’m forever grateful for everybody’s well wishes and prayers. I felt them and carried them with me,” she shared on Instagram.