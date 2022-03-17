×

Lifestyle

Russian ballerina Olga Smirnova ‘defects’ from the Bolshoi

The war critic left Russia and is now in the Netherlands

17 March 2022 - 08:06 By Toby Sterling
Olga Smirnova, pictured on the right, will join the Dutch National Ballet after she quit the Bolshoi. File image.
Image: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

Russian prima ballerina Olga Smirnova, a critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has quit the Bolshoi and will join the Dutch National Ballet, the Dutch organisation said on Wednesday.

“It is a privilege to have her dance with our company in the Netherlands — even if the circumstances that drove this move are incredibly sad,” said Dutch National Ballet Director Ted Brandsen in a statement.

Smirnova, 30, left Russia in March. In a statement on her Telegram account republished by the Dutch dance troupe she said she was “against war with all the fibres of my soul.”

“I never thought I would be ashamed of Russia, I have always been proud of talented Russian people, of our cultural and athletic achievements,” she wrote. “But now I feel that a line has been drawn.”

Smirnova is now physically in the Netherlands, a spokesperson for the ballet confirmed.

Reuters

