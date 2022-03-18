How the ‘dosifier’ is transforming East African childhoods

The Rolex Awards for Enterprise, started almost 50 years ago, are a springboard of support for bright minds that want to change the world. They form part of the Rolex Perpetual Planet initiative that fosters scientific exploration, inquiry, invention and outreach in the ongoing effort to make our planet perpetual.

Learn more about the Rolex Awards for Enterprise legacy and family as we invite you to meet the five laureates for 2021 who are taking the fight to protect Earth and its inhabitants, from the coral reefs of the Maldives to the caves of Greenland and beyond.

Read on to learn about Felix Brooks-church and his ingenious “dosifier”.