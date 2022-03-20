×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

A-Listers

IN PICS | Help for a really bad hair day, and a moonlight serenade

There were launches aplenty on the social round this week

Craig Jacobs Columnist
20 March 2022 - 00:00

It was during a salon visit three years ago that actress Gail Mabalane learnt she was losing her hair — with a bald patch the size of a tomato visible at the back of her head...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. IN PICTURES | A floating jetty of fashion fantasy The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. IN PICS | Tales of African folk vie for screen time Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Out and about at Africa's premier contemporary art fair Lifestyle
  4. Feisty on the outside, fragile within: Farewell, Kuli Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | Sassy sequins, glam gals and plenty of perfume Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Kanye bullies Trevor Noah, gets banned from Insta for ‘hate speech, bullying’ Lifestyle
  2. Shudufhadzo Musida's Miss World journey ends with top 40 place, but she's still ... Lifestyle
  3. 'Chocolate Log' is back — but is the new version as tasty as the original? Food
  4. ‘He was such a good grandpa’: Ndaba Mandela on growing up with Madiba Lifestyle
  5. Vote for the next Photo Meister and you could win a Huawei smartphone and R1,000 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia