Movie Review

Pixar pandas to audiences both young and old in delightful ‘Turning Red’

Studio's new animation is constantly surprising, visually inventive and packed with plenty of sly jokes for viewers of all ages

Recently a reviewer for the online movie site CinemaBlend caused outrage when he wrote a review of the new Pixar animation Turning Red, dismissing it as too narrowly focused on the Toronto Asian community and feeling as if director Domee Shi had made the film for her “friends and immediate family members, which is fine — but also a tad limiting in its scope”...