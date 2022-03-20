Interview

SA singer gets a crash course in celebrity after blowing up on TikTok

20-year-old Capetonian Will Linley is in the City of Angels and enjoying global success as he rides the wave of his hit debut single Miss Me

Twenty-year-old Will Linley blew up on TikTok last year and has been riding the wave ever since. In fact, his debut single Miss Me (when you’re gone) was the theme song of the summer and has accumulated 5.5-million listens on Spotify alone, while his TikTok profile has 1.5-million likes...