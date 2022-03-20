Sheldon Tatchell is shaving a stylish path to the headline act
He started out in Eldorado Park with a plastic chair and a cardboard sign saying 'barbershop'. Today Sheldon Tatchell counts celebs such as Usher, Black Coffee and the late Riky Rick among his clients
20 March 2022 - 00:04
It’s a humid Friday afternoon in Eldorado Park, dogs and kids are running in the street as '90s R&B music plays from a speaker. Across from a forlorn-looking strip mall in the township south of Johannesburg, we’re waiting for Sheldon Tatchell...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.