Sheldon Tatchell is shaving a stylish path to the headline act

He started out in Eldorado Park with a plastic chair and a cardboard sign saying 'barbershop'. Today Sheldon Tatchell counts celebs such as Usher, Black Coffee and the late Riky Rick among his clients

It’s a humid Friday afternoon in Eldorado Park, dogs and kids are running in the street as '90s R&B music plays from a speaker. Across from a forlorn-looking strip mall in the township south of Johannesburg, we’re waiting for Sheldon Tatchell...