Singer Somi heads to SA with an album and show honouring Miriam Makeba
'Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba' is 17 tracks from her 50-year career, rearranged to “honour the songs and ... my own voice”, says singer
20 March 2022 - 00:00
March 4 this year marked what would have been the 90th birthday of “Mama Africa,” Miriam Zenzile Makeba. Makeba died in November 2008 after a heart attack, suffered right after she'd performed in Castel Volturno, Italy, in a concert organised to support Italian journalist Roberto Saviano. The writer was living in fear after the publication of Gomorrah, an exposé of the mafia...
