WTF is Going On?

Studies show Covid may be a factor in Putin's less-than-clear thinking

If you caught Covid-19 you're now not quite the person you used to be. Perhaps we can blame the pandemic for the brain fog behind this war

Covid-19 is on the retreat. This is good news. In New York mask wearing is now a thing of the past. And airport hubs that link the world, like Dubai, are suddenly full of people in transit. I was shopping at 3am last week and I was not alone. Normality, of a sort, could be imminent. But I was also painfully aware of the hidden costs of the pandemic as I empathised with the long rows of vulnerable travellers waiting for their connections in small uncomfortable chairs. Are we ever going to be the same again?..