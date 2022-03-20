WTF is Going On?
Studies show Covid may be a factor in Putin's less-than-clear thinking
If you caught Covid-19 you're now not quite the person you used to be. Perhaps we can blame the pandemic for the brain fog behind this war
20 March 2022 - 00:02
Covid-19 is on the retreat. This is good news. In New York mask wearing is now a thing of the past. And airport hubs that link the world, like Dubai, are suddenly full of people in transit. I was shopping at 3am last week and I was not alone. Normality, of a sort, could be imminent. But I was also painfully aware of the hidden costs of the pandemic as I empathised with the long rows of vulnerable travellers waiting for their connections in small uncomfortable chairs. Are we ever going to be the same again?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.