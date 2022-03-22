‘Real Boys’ address drug use, violence through dance

On a dimly lit stage in Abidjan, one member of the dance group lies motionless on the floor, legs splayed, while seven others dance around him in an intense hip-hop routine meant to warn about the dangers of drug use and gang violence in Ivory Coast.

The “Real Boys”, a male dance group based in Abidjan, was formed in 2014 but had to wait until this month for a breakthrough when they performed their show Ghetto at the Abidjan Market for Performing Arts (Masa), one of Africa's oldest and biggest artistic showcase events.

The group hopes to take its mix of hip-hop, comedy and social messaging worldwide. Since Masa it has received two offers to perform internationally and hopes to sign a contract soon, said founder Alexandre Wilfried Awa.

“We had never imagined the Real Boys at Masa. It must be said that it is the grace of God,” said Awa, who goes by the nickname “Speed ​​Ivoire”.

Masa, founded in 1993, is a way for African artists to gain exposure and often leads to international contracts.