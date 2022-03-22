×

Lifestyle

WATCH | How Ukrainian bar became a ‘place for refuelling, shelter’ amid war

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
22 March 2022 - 11:05
Police officers inspect the remains of a Russian missile that landed in a street in Kyiv in Ukraine. File image.
Image: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters

From a place of relaxation and enjoyment after a long day at work to one of refuge and camaraderie during a raging war, a cocktail bar has become a symbol of hope in Ukraine.

Buena Vista Music Bar was “one of Kyiv’s most popular cocktail venues” until Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Since the start of the war the bar has become a place where civilians, military personnel and the members of the media “can refuel and find shelter”, according to a video shared by The Guardian this week.

CREDIT: The Guardian.

The British news site spent time at the bar and showcased it in a video shared on its website and YouTube page.

The video showed crew members interacting with the bar owner and patrons, who include military members and citizens. They shared how the bar has become a place of refuge and comfort during the war. 

