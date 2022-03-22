WATCH | How Ukrainian bar became a ‘place for refuelling, shelter’ amid war

From a place of relaxation and enjoyment after a long day at work to one of refuge and camaraderie during a raging war, a cocktail bar has become a symbol of hope in Ukraine.

Buena Vista Music Bar was “one of Kyiv’s most popular cocktail venues” until Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Since the start of the war the bar has become a place where civilians, military personnel and the members of the media “can refuel and find shelter”, according to a video shared by The Guardian this week.