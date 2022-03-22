WATCH | Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change son’s name as they share new pregnancy video

Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have revealed they’ve changed their newborn son Wolf’s name, as the reality star shared more details of her pregnancy journey in a new video.

The reality star on Monday shared a lengthy video on social media showing intimate moments from her second pregnancy, including sweet messages from her family ahead of the birth.

The 9:42-minute video, titled “To our Son”, kicked off with her holding a positive pregnancy test and the joyous reactions of Scott, real name Jacques Webster, her mother Kris Jenner and the various members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.