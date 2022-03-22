×

Lifestyle

WATCH | Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change son’s name as they share new pregnancy video

The duo are yet to reveal the tot’s new name

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
22 March 2022 - 09:02
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. File photo.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have revealed they’ve changed their newborn son Wolf’s name, as the reality star shared more details of her pregnancy journey in a new video.

The reality star on Monday shared a lengthy video on social media showing intimate moments from her second pregnancy, including sweet messages from her family ahead of the birth. 

The 9:42-minute video, titled “To our Son”, kicked off with her holding a positive pregnancy test and the joyous reactions of Scott, real name Jacques Webster, her mother Kris Jenner and the various members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Also featured throughout is her daughter Stormi Webster, as she sweetly prepares to be a big sister. The video ends with Jenner, 24, about to give birth. The video was directed by Tyler Ross. 

The link to the video was shared on Jenner’s Instagram page, alongside a post in her Stories revealing they’ve renamed Wolf, who was born in February. The duo are yet to reveal the tot’s new name.

“FYI, our son’s name isn’t Wolf any more. We just really didn’t feel like it was him, just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she said.

This is the second child for both Jenner and Scott, who welcomed Stormi in 2018, also in February.

