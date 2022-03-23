×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish to perform Oscar-nominated songs at 2022 ceremony

23 March 2022 - 08:19 By Lisa Richwine
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is among the performers at this years Oscars event. File image.
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is among the performers at this years Oscars event. File image.
Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Music superstars Beyoncé and Billie Eilish will perform their Oscar-nominated songs live at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony on March 27, producers announced on Tuesday.

Beyoncé will sing Be Alive, a song she co-wrote for the movie King Richard about the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, at the film industry event on Sunday.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell will team up for their James Bond theme No Time to Die.

Country music star Reba McEntire will take the stage to sing Somehow You Do, a song written by Diane Warren for the movie Four Good Days. Dos Oruguitas from the animated musical Encanto will be performed Sebastian Yatra.

All four are competing in the category of best original song at the Academy Awards ceremony that will take place in Hollywood and will be broadcast on Walt Disney’s ABC.

The fifth nominee, Down To Joy from the movie Belfast, will not be performed during the telecast. Singer Van Morrison declined because of his tour schedule, organisers said.

Reuters

• Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Oscar nominees celebrate 'year like no other' ahead of ceremony

Will Smith, Kristen Stewart and other Academy Awards contenders gathered on Monday to celebrate at the annual Oscar nominees' luncheon.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

IN PICTURES | Deaf drama 'CODA' lands top SAG award on road to Oscars glory

The war in Ukraine did not go unnoticed at the glittering ceremony.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes to host Oscars — reports

Comic actors Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host this year's Academy Awards ceremony as producers try to attract new viewers after ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet the renovator who’s making flipping millions Home & Gardening
  2. Could this be an ‘easy way to bake sourdough bread at home’? Food
  3. RATE IT | Simba launches Zinger Wings flavoured chips, but does it taste ... Food
  4. 'Chocolate Log' is back — but is the new version as tasty as the original? Food
  5. WATCH | Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change son’s name as they share new ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules
Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...