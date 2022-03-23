IN PICS | Prince William and Kate on charm offensive in the Caribbean, but there’s a snag

Prince William and his wife Kate continued their weeklong Caribbean tour with a stop in Jamaica early this week, but the latest pit stop was not without a snag.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Belize on Saturday to start the tour that coincides with Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year on the throne, and will conclude it over the weekend with a visit to The Bahamas.

They arrived in Jamaica on Tuesday on a two-day tour of the island. They were received by Jamaican foreign affairs minister Kamina Johnson-Smith and defence force chief Antonette Wemyss Gorman at Kingston’s Norman Manley airport.

They then left to meet Governor General Patrick Allen, who represents the British crown in Jamaica.

It was then off to Trench Town Culture Yard Museum, where the duo visited the place where reggae legend Bob Marley used to live. Mobs of fans met the royal couple ahead of their visit.

William and Catherine also met with English Premier League players during the visit.