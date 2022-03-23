It’s important that you smile for selfies — here’s why

Next time you take a ‘selfie’ with your smartphone you may have to put a broader smile on your dial just in case it’s needed later in a crisis.

A new study by the University of Pretoria and Pholosong Hospital in Johannesburg suggests that while your front teeth, which are often visible when smiling on photographs, may be used to positively identify you in case of a mystery death or when you go missing, South Africans are too shy and are not smiling boldly enough. In most cases, researchers noted, the reason for not smiling was insecurity about teeth flaws such as decay.

After assessing more than 1,000 selfies of Gauteng locals that used government clinics, researchers found the majority of study participants did not smile and therefore their photographs could not be used for forensic identification.

Only 39% of selfies showed teeth, and only about 5% of the images showed unique features. In the majority of selfies that were analysed, mouths were either fully or partially closed. In pictures where dentition was visible it was mostly people who had good oral health with no restorations or dental decay.

In contrast, individuals with poor teeth frequently provided a selfie with a closed mouth where their teeth were not visible.

Researchers said the trend was worrying in a country such as SA, where forensic identification of unknown individuals was challenging due to a lack of dental records that was worsened by poor access to modern dentistry.