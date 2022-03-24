×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

IN PICS | Sneak peek at Putin’s ‘assets’ as spotlight turns to his fortune

Russian president’s alleged R10bn yacht reportedly ‘groans with obscene luxury’

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
24 March 2022 - 12:10
Scheherazade, one of the world's biggest and most expensive yachts allegedly linked to Russian billionaires, is moored in the harbour of the small Italian town of Marina di Carrara, Italy.
Scheherazade, one of the world's biggest and most expensive yachts allegedly linked to Russian billionaires, is moored in the harbour of the small Italian town of Marina di Carrara, Italy.
Image: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

As authorities continue their seize and freeze campaign on the assets and fortune of Russian oligarchs, attention is now turning to the rumoured huge fortune of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier this week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Italy to seize a mystery yacht worth some $700m (R10.3bn) that has been linked to Putin.

“Don’t be a resort for murderers. Block all their real estate, accounts and yachts — from the Scheherazade to the smallest ones,” Zelensky said to Italian legislators, referring to a superyacht that is moored in the Italian port of Marina di Carrara.

The superyacht, the Scheherazade, which has beein linked linked Putin, moored in the harbour of the small Italian town of Marina di Carrara.
The superyacht, the Scheherazade, which has beein linked linked Putin, moored in the harbour of the small Italian town of Marina di Carrara.
Image: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

According to Daily Mail, the Scheherazade has six decks and “groans with obscene luxury and hideous excess”. This excess includes a self-levelling pool table, a theatre and a swimming pool that can convert into a dance floor. 

This is not the only yacht Putin owns, according to the site, with the Russian leader reportedly also owning a smaller and older vessel named Graceful, worth £73m (R1.4bn).

Putin’s other assets reportedly include 15 helicopters, Dassault Falcon jets, an airline and an opulent Black Sea palace that left tongues wagging last year after jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny shared a video detailing the interior and exterior of the house.

Putin has since denied that the house belonged to him or his family.

Here’s a look at the rumoured assets of one of Russia's biggest oligarchs.

The yacht 'Graceful' sails along the Kiel Canal (Nord Ostsee Kanal) near Rendsburg.
The yacht 'Graceful' sails along the Kiel Canal (Nord Ostsee Kanal) near Rendsburg.
Image: Steffen Mayer/Reuters
The yacht 'Graceful' sails along the Kiel Canal (Nord Ostsee Kanal) near Rendsburg, north of Hamburg, Germany.
The yacht 'Graceful' sails along the Kiel Canal (Nord Ostsee Kanal) near Rendsburg, north of Hamburg, Germany.
Image: Steffen Mayer/Reuters
A screengrab of Putin's rumoured palace.
A screengrab of Putin's rumoured palace.
Image: Screengrab/Alexei Navalny/YouTube
A look inside Putin's rumoured Black Sea palace.
A look inside Putin's rumoured Black Sea palace.
Image: Screengrab/Alexei Navalny/YouTube
A screenshot inside Putin's rumoured palace.
A screenshot inside Putin's rumoured palace.
Image: Screengrab/Alexei Navalny/YouTube
A look inside Putin's rumoured Black Sea palace.
A look inside Putin's rumoured Black Sea palace.
Image: Screengrab/Alexei Navalny/YouTube

— Additional reporting by Reuters

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Seized and sailing away: The rapidly diminishing returns of being a Russian oligarch

No yacht, property or soccer club was left unscathed by the sanctions.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

UK imposes asset freezes on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich

Britain said on Thursday it had imposed asset freezes on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich and Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russian ...
News
2 weeks ago

London no longer the laundromat of the world as dodgy oligarchs retreat

Top-end realtors worried as Ukraine war forces state to tighten up regulation of owners of city’s finest addresses
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Meet the renovator who’s making flipping millions Home & Gardening
  2. Could this be an ‘easy way to bake sourdough bread at home’? Food
  3. RATE IT | Simba launches Zinger Wings flavoured chips, but does it taste ... Food
  4. IN PICS | Prince William and Kate on charm offensive in the Caribbean, but ... Lifestyle
  5. 'Chocolate Log' is back — but is the new version as tasty as the original? Food

Latest Videos

Taxi strike shuts down CT highway, passengers jump out of bus windows to flee ...
EFF vs Dudula: Dudula members deny leader stole R300 from elderly man while EFF ...