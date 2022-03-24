IN PICS | Sneak peek at Putin’s ‘assets’ as spotlight turns to his fortune

As authorities continue their seize and freeze campaign on the assets and fortune of Russian oligarchs, attention is now turning to the rumoured huge fortune of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier this week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Italy to seize a mystery yacht worth some $700m (R10.3bn) that has been linked to Putin.

“Don’t be a resort for murderers. Block all their real estate, accounts and yachts — from the Scheherazade to the smallest ones,” Zelensky said to Italian legislators, referring to a superyacht that is moored in the Italian port of Marina di Carrara.