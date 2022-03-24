SPOTLIGHT | Michael Bay's 'Ambulance', 'C'mon C'mon' in cinemas; local murder series on TV; and win prizes

This week’s Spotlight episode delivers high-speed roller coaster thrills, heartfelt connections, love and murder on television and an exciting new movie coming soon from Baz Luhrmann.

The architect of the action genre, Michael Bay (his films include Transformers, Armageddon and Bad Boys), has his latest adrenalin fest, Ambulance, releasing at cinemas this week. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who play adopted brothers teaming up to steal $32m. This hostage/heist action thrill ride, which goes spectacularly wrong, will satisfy everyone who enjoys this genre.

C’mon C’mon is the latest Joaquin Phoenix movie gem. He plays Johnny, an emotionally stunted radio journalist, on a cross-country trip with his energetic nephew. Director Mike Mills masterfully portrays the connection between children and adults, with co-stars Gaby Hoffman and Woody Norman as the young Jesse.

If you missed the multi-award-winning psychological drama The Lost Daughter, you can now view Olivia Coleman’s always outstanding performance, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, on DStv Box Office. It also stars Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris and Peter Sarsgaard.

Two other highly recommended TV shows include the 94th Academy Awards, on Monday March 28 on M-Net, as well as the new local M-Net series, Recipes for Love and Murder. Set in the Karoo, where everything isn’t as wholesome as it may seem, we follow Tannie Maria, who has a recipe for everything, even murder.

Spotlight also takes a first look at the Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby) film Elvis. With Austin Butler in the title role, Tom Hanks also stars in this cinematic take on the life of legendary rock and roll star Elvis Presley, coming to cinemas on June 24.