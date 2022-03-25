First female trio hosts, fan-selected awards: Inside Oscars 2022 shake up

Three female comedians will share hosting duties, fans will choose two awards, and some acceptance speeches will be recorded before the live broadcast.

That is part of the plan to shake up this year’s Academy Awards telecast, which faces a pivotal test on Sunday to try to rebound from last year’s record low ratings.

After going without a host since 2019, the 94th Oscars boasts three comedians: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. It marks the first time a trio of women will emcee the ceremony, each bringing her own sense of humour.

“We’re already starting with three vaginas,” Hall said in an interview.

“I think three women on stage already sets (the show) off, so I think we’re starting pretty hot.”

Trainwreck star Schumer has described her style as “mean-spirited” and said she is ready to “burn some bridges” in the A-list audience.

“That's why we're all here, just so we can trash each other,” she joked in a video released by broadcaster ABC.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Hall and Sykes promised a gentler tone to reflect the show theme of Movie Lovers Unite.