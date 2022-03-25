×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

First female trio hosts, fan-selected awards: Inside Oscars 2022 shake up

‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Dune’ lead nominations

25 March 2022 - 09:30 By Lisa Richwine
The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 27 2022 at the show's traditional home in Hollywood. File photo.
The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 27 2022 at the show's traditional home in Hollywood. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Kia Cheng Boon

Three female comedians will share hosting duties, fans will choose two awards, and some acceptance speeches will be recorded before the live broadcast.

That is part of the plan to shake up this year’s Academy Awards telecast, which faces a pivotal test on Sunday to try to rebound from last year’s record low ratings.

After going without a host since 2019, the 94th Oscars boasts three comedians: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. It marks the first time a trio of women will emcee the ceremony, each bringing her own sense of humour.

“We’re already starting with three vaginas,” Hall said in an interview.

“I think three women on stage already sets (the show) off, so I think we’re starting pretty hot.”

Trainwreck star Schumer has described her style as “mean-spirited” and said she is ready to “burn some bridges” in the A-list audience.

“That's why we're all here, just so we can trash each other,” she joked in a video released by broadcaster ABC.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Hall and Sykes promised a gentler tone to reflect the show theme of Movie Lovers Unite.

“We’re coming in there with love,” Sykes said.

“We want everyone to have a good time, and we want everybody to feel at ease.”

In its heyday, the Academy Awards reigned as must-see TV and served as a glitzy commercial for Hollywood. More than 55-million US viewers tuned in when the megahit Titanic swept the honours in 1998.

Last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic prompted organisers to move the ceremony to a train station with limited attendance and no musical performances, viewership sank to 10.4-million on ABC, which has rights to televise the show through to 2028.

While the audience size is shrinking, the age of viewers watching traditional television, including the Oscars, is rising, said media consultant Brad Adgate.

“Younger viewers are not staying home to watch this,” Adgate said.

“I think the genre has become passe, like beauty pageants used to be a big event on television. It’s slipping into that category.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the Oscars, is not alone in this challenge.

The cast of 'The Power of the Dog'. The film is leading nominations at this year's Oscars
The cast of 'The Power of the Dog'. The film is leading nominations at this year's Oscars
Image: Yara Nardi/Reuters
The cast of ‘CODA’ onstage at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The cast of ‘CODA’ onstage at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images

With the exception of NFL football games, live TV viewing has declined across the board as viewers turn to streaming shows on demand or spend time on TikTok and Twitter. The Emmys and Grammys also posted record low viewership during the pandemic.

In addition, ratings data do not capture all of the viewership on streaming.

At this year’s Oscars, music will be back with performances by superstars Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and others.

Organisers also hope to highlight some of the year’s biggest movies by announcing the results of two fan polls conducted on Twitter for favourite film and best film moment.

Recent nominations have tended to focus on art house titles. This year’s most-nominated movie, The Power of the Dog, is a psychological thriller that streamed on Netflix about a cruel ranch owner in the American west.

Producers are aiming to keep the show to three hours. Some years it has stretched beyond four.

To help keep within the time limit, winners of eight awards, including sound and production design, will be announced inside the Dolby Theatre before the TV broadcast. Edited recordings of their speeches will be played during the telecast.

The change sparked a backlash from Steven Spielberg and others who said it was a slight to craftspeople who are critical to bringing movies to the screen.

“They are trying to make the show punchier and shorter,” said Nigel Smith, movies editor at People magazine.

“Hopefully, that's the kind of show we're going to be seeing, something surprising and new and fresh.”

If ratings decline further, he said, “they are  going to have to go back to the drawing board”.

Reuters

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

IN PICS | Five trends to expect on awards carpets as Oscars edge closer

From thigh high slits to plunging necklines, celebs are bringing back sexy.
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

A weekend of triumph and tragedy in the film industry

‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Dune’ came out tops at the Baftas on Sunday, the same day actor William Hurt died
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes to host Oscars — reports

Comic actors Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host this year's Academy Awards ceremony as producers try to attract new viewers after ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

'The Power of the Dog,' 'Dune' lead nominations in battle for Oscars glory

Dark Western 'The Power of the Dog' led this year's field of Academy Awards contenders on Tuesday with 12 nominations for the Netflix Inc film, ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet the renovator who’s making flipping millions Home & Gardening
  2. IN PICS | Prince William and Kate on charm offensive in the Caribbean, but ... Lifestyle
  3. RATE IT | Simba launches Zinger Wings flavoured chips, but does it taste ... Food
  4. Head off to The Pantry, Joburg’s newest ‘fancy but easy’ convenience store Food
  5. Here's how to prevent the silent onset of chronic kidney disease Health & Sex

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Taxi strike shuts down CT highway, passengers jump out of bus windows to flee ...