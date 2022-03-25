WATCH | This ad reimagines Jozi in a video game and it's epic

Imagine playing Need for Speed with a local twist?

This is what car manufacturer VW has done with the launch of its new Polo commercial, which reimagines Johannesburg with familiar features such as traffic light performers, the Nelson Mandela Bridge, potholes and load-shedding.

The new VW is driven by a digital character who seamlessly navigates through the features.

The commercial’s director, Sam Coleman, said he wanted to maintain both the original and futuristic versions of Mzansi and Joburg.

“To recreate Johannesburg but maintain reality was crucial to me. It was about creating a Johannesburg that has never been seen before. I wanted to feel like a switch had been flicked, taking Joburg into the future. Then at the same time, I wanted the characteristics of Joburg to still be felt,” he said.

Five unique NFT collections were created and inserted into the commercial for fans to find to stand a chance to win them, making the ad not only entertaining but also rewarding for viewers.

Take peek at the video below: