Innovative tech meets whimsical haute couture in Huawei’s new smartphone

Huawei’s new P50 Pocket Premium Edition is the epitome of an elegant and efficient smartphone — plus it’s foldable.

With a picture perfect user interface and long-lasting battery life, the compact phone is now available for pre-order in SA and it is everything you can expect from a flagship device in foldable form.

The smartphone was designed in collaboration with the talented Dutch fashion designer, Iris van Herpen. Herpen’s designs are a fusion of technology-infused elements in whimsical haute couture — which is evident in the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition.

The two screens of the smartphone unfold into a flat and smooth screen, creating visual pleasure for the user. Huawei’s new multidimensional hinge design provides a large bending radius, while reducing stress and allowing a shallow crease on the screen. This results in a thinner smartphone with less convex on the back cover.

Hinged perfection

When unfolded, the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition features a 6.9-inch flexible organic light emitting diode screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This provides users with a quality cinematic experience. Featuring a pixel density of 442 pixels per inch supporting more than one billion colours, the screens ensure all colours and intricate details are visible.

The screen brightness adapts to surrounding light so your eyes are constantly protected. Even in outdoor areas where the sunlight is strong, content on the display will remain legible. The adaptive brightness feature can also dynamically adjust the display brightness and optimise the viewing experience.

Huawei has also introduced a new anti-reflection nano optical layer to the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition’s main screen, bringing low reflectivity and making it perfect to counteract the effects the crease may have on the visual experience.

Not just a pretty face

The cover screen of the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition displays your notifications, schedule, calendar, music and the weather while also allowing control of other features. A range of vibrant themes are available so users can completely customise their experience.

Content and services seamlessly flow between both screens and users can access the camera from the cover screen. After capturing photos or videos while the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition is folded, you can view the captured media on the cover screen. You can unfold the phone to pick up a call and fold it again to end the call.

The Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition offers a unique photography experience through its new Ultra Spectrum camera system. This includes a triple-lens rear camera comprising a 40MP True-Chroma camera, a 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle camera, a 32MP Ultra Spectrum camera and a 10.7MP front camera.