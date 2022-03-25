Mapping the past to create a sustainable future

The Rolex Awards for Enterprise, started almost 50 years ago, are a springboard of support for bright minds that want to change the world. They form part of the Rolex Perpetual Planet initiative that fosters scientific exploration, inquiry invention and outreach in the ongoing effort to make our planet perpetual.

Learn about the Rolex Awards for Enterprise legacy and family, and meet the five Laureates for 2021 who are taking the fight to protect the earth and its inhabitants from the coral reefs of the Maldives to the caves of Greenland and beyond.

In this article, meet Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, who is leading the charge in realising the value of First Nation knowledge and oral traditions passed down from generation to generation.