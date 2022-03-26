×

WATCH | Ndumiso Lindi talks about comedy as therapy ahead of festival

Lindi is among 30 comedians performing at the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival from March 24 to 29.

26 March 2022 - 14:50 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Comedian Ndumiso Lindi speaks about comedy as therapy ahead of the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival
Image: Screenshot: TimesLIVE

The sound of crowds laughing in unison has been enough to almost bring tears to the eyes of those performing at the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival.

On opening night comedian Jason Goliath spoke about the joy of returning to the stage and seeing smiling faces.

It's a feeling that Ndumiso Lindi is also anticipating ahead of his show on Saturday. 

“With comics we find our happiness on stage ... The few seconds before they introduce you on stage, you're scared, you're forgetting things, your palms are sweaty. And then they say, “Ladies and gentlemen please welcome Ndumiso Lindi.' You walk in, you see those lights and you see the people and that fear is gone,” he told TimesLIVE video ahead of his show.

Lindi is due to perform on Saturday alongside Robby Collins and Lindy Johnson. To ensure social distancing, the organisers scheduled two shows a day.

Among the headliners are Tats Nkonzo, Carvin Goldstone and Mojak Lehoko. 

