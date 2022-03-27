×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Durban filmmaker loses out at Cannes, but hopes attention will net a series

Dayakar Padayachee's 12-minute African Western was nominated at this year's Cannes Short Film Festival

27 March 2022 - 00:00

Durban filmmaker Dayakar Padayachee's penchant for telling stories is rooted in the comic book characters he concocted and movies he lapped up during his formative years...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Head off to The Pantry, Joburg’s newest ‘fancy but easy’ convenience store Food
  2. Meet the renovator who’s making flipping millions Home & Gardening
  3. RECIPES | How to make perfect and fresh bread, five ways Food
  4. RATE IT | Simba launches Zinger Wings flavoured chips, but does it taste ... Food
  5. Here's how to prevent the silent onset of chronic kidney disease Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe