Durban filmmaker loses out at Cannes, but hopes attention will net a series
Dayakar Padayachee's 12-minute African Western was nominated at this year's Cannes Short Film Festival
27 March 2022 - 00:00
Durban filmmaker Dayakar Padayachee's penchant for telling stories is rooted in the comic book characters he concocted and movies he lapped up during his formative years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.