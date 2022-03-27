‘I changed my eyebrows’: Nicole Kidman on playing Lucille Ball

'Being the Ricardos' shines a light on the relationship between the 'I Love Lucy' star and her then husband. A touching examination of jealousy, love and power

I Love Lucy, a 1950s sitcom, is a staple of American culture that later generations fell in love with while watching reruns on television. The show featured Lucille Ball and her then husband Desi Arnaz — though Ball was clearly the star (which is never good for a marriage)...