‘I changed my eyebrows’: Nicole Kidman on playing Lucille Ball
'Being the Ricardos' shines a light on the relationship between the 'I Love Lucy' star and her then husband. A touching examination of jealousy, love and power
27 March 2022 - 00:01
I Love Lucy, a 1950s sitcom, is a staple of American culture that later generations fell in love with while watching reruns on television. The show featured Lucille Ball and her then husband Desi Arnaz — though Ball was clearly the star (which is never good for a marriage)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.