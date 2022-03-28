×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Scripted or ‘standing up for his wife’? — SA reacts to Will Smith giving Chris Rock a ‘warm klap’

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
28 March 2022 - 08:42
Chris Rock reacts after being hit by Will Smith during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California.
Chris Rock reacts after being hit by Will Smith during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California.
Image: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

South Africans have flooded social media with reactions to actor Will Smith confronting comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The drama started when Rock cracked a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on stage.

Speaking about her bald head, Rock referenced the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.

Smith at first appeared to laugh but then walked onto the stage and appeared to slap Rock.

“Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me,” Rock said.

Back in his seat, Smith shouted back: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”

Smith later apologised to the Academy when he tearfully accepted the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said.

The last thing he said before he took his seat was: “I hope the Academy invites me back.”

The confrontation soon went viral, with many on social media claiming it was scripted.

Most weighed in on Smith’s reaction. Some said he was right to defend his wife, while others said it was “just a joke”.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars before winning best actor award

In a moment that left many Oscar attendees and those watching at home confused, actor Will Smith confronted Chris Rock on the Oscar stage after one ...
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar

Actor Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife's appearance at ...
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Oscars 2022: 'CODA' makes history with best picture win and Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

Heartwarming movie CODA, about a deaf family with a hearing daughter, won the prestigious best picture prize at the Oscars on Sunday, the first time ...
Lifestyle
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Head off to The Pantry, Joburg’s newest ‘fancy but easy’ convenience store Food
  2. Meet the renovator who’s making flipping millions Home & Gardening
  3. Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar Lifestyle
  4. Oscars 2022: 'CODA' makes history with best picture win and Will Smith slaps ... Lifestyle
  5. RECIPES | How to make perfect and fresh bread, five ways Food

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule