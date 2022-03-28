Scripted or ‘standing up for his wife’? — SA reacts to Will Smith giving Chris Rock a ‘warm klap’
South Africans have flooded social media with reactions to actor Will Smith confronting comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.
The drama started when Rock cracked a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on stage.
Speaking about her bald head, Rock referenced the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.
Smith at first appeared to laugh but then walked onto the stage and appeared to slap Rock.
“Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me,” Rock said.
Back in his seat, Smith shouted back: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”
Smith later apologised to the Academy when he tearfully accepted the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.
“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said.
The last thing he said before he took his seat was: “I hope the Academy invites me back.”
The confrontation soon went viral, with many on social media claiming it was scripted.
Most weighed in on Smith’s reaction. Some said he was right to defend his wife, while others said it was “just a joke”.
Jay Z and Keke Palmer are best story tellers I wanna hear their version of that Will and Chris moment🤣— LizaX (@LizaNjee) March 28, 2022
he had to Jada gave him this look🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Za2BqIDF7t— slumDawg (@shumbadominique) March 28, 2022
It's been a messed up few years for Will Smith emotionally, but that was not Chris Rock's fault. Of all the jokes Rock chose to make about Jada, he chose a rather tepid one. For Will to respond like that is wrong. Completely wrong. #Oscar— Kurt Ellis 🇿🇦 (@realKurtEllis) March 28, 2022
Will and Chris somewhere in an African Resort right now laying low after that 10 mill a piece performance at The Oscars pic.twitter.com/5GRnco3wbJ— Daniel Shamu 🇨🇦🇯🇲 (@danielshamu) March 28, 2022
I thought what Kanye West had done at a Live Award show couldn't never be topped— aApeXaRtisT (@xs_rsa) March 28, 2022
But Will and Chris
Then moments later he wins an Oscar
Goated
Will smith just gave Chris rock a ‘warm klap’ at the Oscars!!! 😱😱😳😱😳😱😳😱🙊 pic.twitter.com/0AYpqFEtXI— Kwena Marara Moabelo (@MararaMoabelo) March 28, 2022
Jason Bateman on Will and Chris situation was like "this is a content I sign up for and I'm loving it"! pic.twitter.com/RorT50dMog— Zulu Problem Child (@realTre_Mad) March 28, 2022
They won't watch reruns of Everybody Hates Chris anymore in Will Smith and Jada's house pic.twitter.com/zcuOAbcA0p— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 28, 2022
So you all believe that Will and Chris moment was real pic.twitter.com/uadwcv6soP— Chirikachimo 🇿🇦♏️™ (@Lobeko_Thato) March 28, 2022
Some will defend Chris Rock and condemn Will Smith. Some will defend Will Smith and condemn Chris Rock. Some will defend the act of protecting your loved ones, while others will make judgement on whether Jada is worthy of protection at all…— Robyn Porteous (@RobynPorteous) March 28, 2022
Wendy Williams would have ate this Will and Chris story up 😭. #AcademyAward— 💰 (@Lerato_Khopotse) March 28, 2022
