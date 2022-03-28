Scripted or ‘standing up for his wife’? — SA reacts to Will Smith giving Chris Rock a ‘warm klap’

South Africans have flooded social media with reactions to actor Will Smith confronting comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The drama started when Rock cracked a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on stage.

Speaking about her bald head, Rock referenced the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.

Smith at first appeared to laugh but then walked onto the stage and appeared to slap Rock.

“Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me,” Rock said.

Back in his seat, Smith shouted back: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”