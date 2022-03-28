×

Lifestyle

WATCH | Latest Nando's advert receives props for educating about gender identity

28 March 2022 - 13:50
The Nando's ad is centred on gender identity, use of pronouns and the importance of family, diversity and inclusivity.
Fast-food chain Nando’s' latest advert about educating parents on gender identity has been given props on social media.

Nando’s shared the advert on social media recently. It is centred on gender identity, new pronouns, diversity and inclusivity.

The fast-food chain’s advert highlights how conversations between different generations under one roof sometimes get lost in translation.

In the advert, a family can be seen preparing for the arrival of a non-binary family member who announced they were coming to visit.

The family thought “they” meant the family member was bringing guests with them.

“Our Easter campaign recognises not everyone is familiar with the changes in gender pronoun preferences, which can cause unintended misunderstandings. While it’s a serious subject matter, we believe seeing the bright side of it allows us to gain perspective and move forward,” said Nando’s marketing manager Nontobeko Sibiya.

She said she hopes the advert will urge South Africans to embrace this side of themselves and each other’s points of view over a meal.

“One of the Nando’s values is family. We believe we are who we are because of one another. That’s why everyone is welcome to be at our family table,” said Sibiya.

“We also believe we should take every opportunity to celebrate great moments with each other. Sharing is so inherent to us, as is making everyone feel welcome when we gather. With Easter on our doorstep, let Nando’s take care of your sharing meals, while you focus on making those real connections and help make a ‘lonely’ generation less so.”

On social media, many welcomed the advert, saying it was humorous and helped educate people about inclusivity.

Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

