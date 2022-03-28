WATCH | Latest Nando's advert receives props for educating about gender identity

Fast-food chain Nando’s' latest advert about educating parents on gender identity has been given props on social media.

Nando’s shared the advert on social media recently. It is centred on gender identity, new pronouns, diversity and inclusivity.

The fast-food chain’s advert highlights how conversations between different generations under one roof sometimes get lost in translation.

In the advert, a family can be seen preparing for the arrival of a non-binary family member who announced they were coming to visit.

The family thought “they” meant the family member was bringing guests with them.