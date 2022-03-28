Here’s how to have a financially empowered year ahead

A new year means new beginnings, possibilities, opportunities, chances and experiences.

Things may or may not have panned out the way we wanted last year, but reflecting on the year gone by and having a new outlook is fundamental to a better future.

If the last two years have taught the world anything, it’s the importance of financial security and the need to be prepared for life and its uncertainties.

“We Start 2022 Stronger” is Metropolitan’s campaign aimed at equipping consumers with knowledge to manage money better and make them feel in control.

Being in a confident, knowledgeable head space will help you worry less, empower you to think more clearly and make better choices, while being supported by other people who understand the struggle and also want a better 2022.

Most people depend on guidance from friends and family when it comes to their own financial planning: what to do, how to do it and when to do it.

This advice can be diverse and can lead to overwhelming contrary opinions and options that may not be aligned to your needs and financial goals. Working towards financial stability is a process which requires building good habits and the right information to help you work towards achieving your financial goals.

Research indicates that it takes an average of 66 days for a behaviour to become a habit. If there was ever a good time to start working towards your personal financial goals and cultivating some financial discipline, it’s now. Insurance premiums such as life cover, savings and investments can help you have a financially strong 2022.

The importance of life insurance

For most people, preparing for the unknown is the best place to start. Insurance is there to protect you from the unknown, but insurance can be confusing. It’s hard to know what you really need or want.

As we grow older, get married, build families and maybe even start businesses, we come to realise more and more that life insurance is a fundamental part of having a sound financial plan. Life cover is generally affordable, contrary to what a lot of people believe, and there really is no excuse for not having life cover.