The slap heard around the world

Actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock and then received an Oscar.

Yes, there were important speeches made. Jessica Chastain spoke about the impact of Covid-19 on isolation and the increase in suicide when she picked up her Best Actress trophy, and there were winner upsets, but nothing was as significant as watching a mega star calmly walk up on stage and slap the awards show host so hard that most members in the audience thought Rock would fall over.

Instead, he straightened up from the blow and said, “Wow, Will Smith just slapped the sh** out of me”, while Smith calmly walked back to his seat.

Once seated Smith yelled: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****ing mouth.”

To which Chris Rock responded: “It was a G.I. Jane joke.”

With the camera focused on Smith, now back next to his wife, he yelled again at full volume: “Keep my wife’s name our of your f****ing mouth.”