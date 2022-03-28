Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar
Best actor nominee Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife’s appearance at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.
Minutes later, when accepting the Oscar for best actor for his role in King Richard, Smith apologised to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and his fellow nominees but not to Rock.
The episode with Rock at first appeared to be a scripted joke but turned serious when Smith shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***g mouth.”
Warning: Violence, offensive language in the clip:
The audio from the show, broadcast on a time delay of a few seconds in the US, appeared to have been cut from the live transmission for many viewers because of the language.
Rock was roasting some nominees and, after mentioning Smith, said of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith: “Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.”
Moments later, Smith walked on stage toward Rock, who had his hands behind his back. Smith threw an open hand at Rock’s face that produced an audible smack.
“ Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me,” Rock said while the audience laughed, thinking it was a skit.
“Wow, dude. It was a joke,” Rock said, referencing the 1997 film G.I. Jane in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.
Smith then said what may become one of the most repeated phrases of Oscar history when he shouted “Keep my wife's name out of your f***g mouth”.
Rock responded: “I’m going to. That’s the greatest night in the history of television.”
Smith then repeated the words, louder and more deliberately.
Jada told Billboard in December she has been battling the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss and balding.
The audience initially thought Smith’s indignation was feigned and part of the act. It was only after he returned to his seat and shouted that some in the audience went silent and others gasped. Many people in the mezzanine stood up and craned their heads to try to catch a glimpse of him.
Smith won the Oscar for playing Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. Upon accepting his award, Smith apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees but did not apologise to Rock.
“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said.
Before he took his seat he said: “I hope the Academy invites me back.”
Reuters
