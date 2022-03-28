Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar

The audio from the show, broadcast on a time delay of a few seconds in the US, appeared to have been cut from the live transmission for many viewers because of the language.

Rock was roasting some nominees and, after mentioning Smith, said of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith: “Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.”

Moments later, Smith walked on stage toward Rock, who had his hands behind his back. Smith threw an open hand at Rock’s face that produced an audible smack.

“ Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me,” Rock said while the audience laughed, thinking it was a skit.

“Wow, dude. It was a joke,” Rock said, referencing the 1997 film G.I. Jane in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.

Smith then said what may become one of the most repeated phrases of Oscar history when he shouted “Keep my wife's name out of your f***g mouth”.

Rock responded: “I’m going to. That’s the greatest night in the history of television.”

Smith then repeated the words, louder and more deliberately.

Jada told Billboard in December she has been battling the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss and balding.