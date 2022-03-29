From SA to the world: Designer struts his work at Milan Fashion Week

From selling second-hand suits to jobseekers to producing a runway show at the Milan Fashion Week, SA designer Wanda Lephoto embodies living life boldly.

In partnership with premium gin brand Bulldog Gin, Lephoto produced his first international fashion week runway show at an event considered to embody the height of global fashion trends.

In February, Lephoto debuted his Fall/Winter ’22 collection, titled GAZE, in the picturesque halls of the Salone degli Affreschi of the Società Umanitaria in the northern Italian city.

The fashion show was followed by a cocktail party for guests and press in attendance, also courtesy of Bulldog Gin, which supported Lephoto with putting on the runway show, producing the collection and sponsoring his travels to Milan.

The partnership between Lephoto and Bulldog Gin began with the brand's “Begin Bold” digital storytelling series, which launched in 2021. The campaign follows the bold beginnings of different creatives in SA, including Lephoto, as they embrace the chance to express themselves in a way that stays true to their authenticity.

The campaign is showcased in a series of compelling short films. Each protagonist shares their experience of following their inner drive to break away from routine to begin a new and defining venture.