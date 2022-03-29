From SA to the world: Designer struts his work at Milan Fashion Week
Bulldog Gin supports local designer Wanda Lephoto in producing an international fashion show and fulfilling his runway dreams
From selling second-hand suits to jobseekers to producing a runway show at the Milan Fashion Week, SA designer Wanda Lephoto embodies living life boldly.
In partnership with premium gin brand Bulldog Gin, Lephoto produced his first international fashion week runway show at an event considered to embody the height of global fashion trends.
In February, Lephoto debuted his Fall/Winter ’22 collection, titled GAZE, in the picturesque halls of the Salone degli Affreschi of the Società Umanitaria in the northern Italian city.
The fashion show was followed by a cocktail party for guests and press in attendance, also courtesy of Bulldog Gin, which supported Lephoto with putting on the runway show, producing the collection and sponsoring his travels to Milan.
The partnership between Lephoto and Bulldog Gin began with the brand's “Begin Bold” digital storytelling series, which launched in 2021. The campaign follows the bold beginnings of different creatives in SA, including Lephoto, as they embrace the chance to express themselves in a way that stays true to their authenticity.
The campaign is showcased in a series of compelling short films. Each protagonist shares their experience of following their inner drive to break away from routine to begin a new and defining venture.
In Lephoto’s film, he describes how he began thrifting and selling second-hand suits to first-time employees. This is where he found his affinity for fashion design.
“You just have to start, regardless of where it takes you. Not everything happened as I had dreamed, but it started to shape itself and I started to create my visual identity,” says Lephoto.
Now, Lephoto’s distinct aesthetic has been established in the fashion industry and has led him to global recognition.
Lephoto says his involvement in Milan Fashion Week has inspired him to do more with his craft. “Now that I’ve done it, I know that I can do more.
“This means the world to me. I think it’s amazing that I was able to do my first international Fashion Week at the height of world fashion, in Italy, where craftsmanship and quality is appreciated. To be able to come here and do a runway show that was received in the way it was received, shows that in my steps of beginning bold I made the right choice. I made the right call and I did the right thing by following my dreams, my passion, my gut, my truth and purpose.”
Campari Group SA marketing manager Khanya Mashalaba says, “We are so proud to have supported Wanda on this journey and we commend him for the astounding achievement. He truly embodies all that it means to 'begin bold’, and we believe he is an inspiring role model for local creators and those who are pushing the boundaries with their craft.
“We're excited for what's to come for him and look forward to working with him on more collaborative projects in the near future.”
In coming weeks Lephoto will be releasing a Milan tour T-shirt in collaboration with Bulldog Gin.
“This is just to put it out to the world that Wanda Lephoto’s brand is stepping into an international space, pursuing this as best as we can — pursuing it with love, pursuing it with purpose, pursuing it with truth, and also pursuing it in a way that provides people with healing for their dreams,” says Lephoto.
Lephoto and Bulldog Gin also plan to host an exhibition and fashion installation to celebrate the new collection, present Lephoto’s Milan Fashion Week experience and showcase his journey as a designer.
Lephoto says he is looking forward to imparting lessons he has learnt to up-and-coming designers.
“I’m excited to give back, to teach in my own way. I’ve learnt so much on this trip and I continue to learn. I continue to have fashion designers that inspire me, that also teach me. So, I’m grateful. I’m grateful for that.”
This article was paid for by Bulldog Gin.