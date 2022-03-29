On the lighter side of the infamous Oscars slap
There's growing support for Chris Rock online for his handling of the incident
This year’s Oscars will probably go down in history as one the most memorable, if not controversial and shocking, ceremonies, but not for the usual reasons.
Sunday’s ceremony saw a return to all-out glitz at the Dolby Theatre after pandemic restrictions limited the event last year, but the event ended on a dramatic note when actor and now Academy Award winner Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after the latter made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Shortly after the incident, Smith was named this year’s Best Actor for his sterling performance in King Richard.
Smith later apologised to organisers and attendees while accepting the award. A day later he issued a statement apologising to Rock for his “unacceptable” behaviour.
The academy has since condemned the incident and is weighing what action to take against the Bad Boys actor. The incident has sparked massive backlash and criticism against both men.
Here’s a roundup of some of the more light-hearted reactions to that shocking moment.
I’ve been thinking a lot about the Oscar slap and my takeaway is that the workers of the world are being fed into a meat-grinder by a detached ruling class of oligarchs who profit from the exploitation of our bodies and minds during both life and death.— Bobby Boucher, JD (@BobbyBoucherJD) March 28, 2022
I👏🏾HATE👏🏾THE👏🏾 INTERNET!! I’m fucking done with you guys today 😂🤣 #WillAndChris #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/n6Hkb60RTR— Rawdiculous (@RawdiculousOne) March 28, 2022
My thoughts on the Oscar Slap incident are that it’s 70 degrees in Antarctica and what’s left of the livable ecosystem is being destroyed and so we should focus on that.— David Sirota (@davidsirota) March 28, 2022
Congratulations to Lupita Nyong’o for winning best actress in a supporting role for “The Slap” #AcademyAwards #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hjq3C5yq0R— ale_jandro (@BradDia99011737) March 28, 2022
My take on the Oscars slap incident is that the Amazon rainforest is being burned to the ground at the rate of one football field every 6 seconds to raise cattle who are brutally slaughtered every second of every day for meat dairy and leather and that we should talk about that— Joshua Byrd (@phocks) March 28, 2022
As the reactions continue to pour in, support for Rock has been swelling on social media, with many praising the Everybody Hates Chris star for how he handled the incident. Rock is yet to speak out on the matter.
