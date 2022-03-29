×

Lifestyle

On the lighter side of the infamous Oscars slap

There's growing support for Chris Rock online for his handling of the incident

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
29 March 2022 - 12:00
Will Smith, right, slaps Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27 2022. File image.
Will Smith, right, slaps Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27 2022. File image.
Image: BRIAN SNYDER/Reuters

This year’s Oscars will probably go down in history as one the most memorable, if not controversial and shocking, ceremonies, but not for the usual reasons.

Sunday’s ceremony saw a return to all-out glitz at the Dolby Theatre after pandemic restrictions limited the event last year, but the event ended on a dramatic note when actor and now Academy Award winner Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after the latter made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Shortly after the incident, Smith was named this year’s Best Actor for his sterling performance in King Richard.

Smith later apologised to organisers and attendees while accepting the award. A day later he issued a statement apologising to Rock for his “unacceptable” behaviour.

The academy has since condemned the incident and is weighing what action to take against the Bad Boys actor. The incident has sparked massive backlash and criticism against both men.

Here’s a roundup of some of the more light-hearted reactions to that shocking moment.

As the reactions continue to pour in, support for Rock has been swelling on social media, with many praising the Everybody Hates Chris star for how he handled the incident. Rock is yet to speak out on the matter.

