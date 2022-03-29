On the lighter side of the infamous Oscars slap

This year’s Oscars will probably go down in history as one the most memorable, if not controversial and shocking, ceremonies, but not for the usual reasons.

Sunday’s ceremony saw a return to all-out glitz at the Dolby Theatre after pandemic restrictions limited the event last year, but the event ended on a dramatic note when actor and now Academy Award winner Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after the latter made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Shortly after the incident, Smith was named this year’s Best Actor for his sterling performance in King Richard.

Smith later apologised to organisers and attendees while accepting the award. A day later he issued a statement apologising to Rock for his “unacceptable” behaviour.

The academy has since condemned the incident and is weighing what action to take against the Bad Boys actor. The incident has sparked massive backlash and criticism against both men.

Here’s a roundup of some of the more light-hearted reactions to that shocking moment.