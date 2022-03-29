Why that visit to South Korea to find the ‘perfect’ man may end in tears

More broadly, I wanted to learn about what drew them to South Korea. But I soon realised that a significant number of tourists were less interested in the sights and sounds — and more interested in the men.

THE RISE OF THE K-DRAMA

Some of the first K-dramas to attract a following outside South Korea were Jewel in the Palace, Guardian: Lonely and Great God and My Love from the Star, which aired at the start of the 21st century. People around the world watched them on legal streaming websites offering subtitles, as well as on illegal, fan-operated streaming sites where volunteers wrote subtitles.

In recent years, K-dramas have gone mainstream. Today, streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney+ not only offer up a bevy of K-dramas for their subscribers, they’ve also produced K-dramas of their own, such as Squid Game and The King’s Affection.

The worldwide popularity of K-dramas occurred alongside the popularity of other South Korean cultural products, including K-pop, cosmetics and food. This phenomenon is known as “Hallyu,” or the “Korean Wave.”

‘HALLYU TOURISM’ — WITH A TWIST

Galvanised by their interest in South Korean popular culture, more and more tourists are travelling to the country.

South Korean locals call these visitors “Hallyu tourists.” Many of them dine at restaurants and street food vendors so they can try out the food that they see in K-dramas, visit K-drama filming locales or attend a live K-pop performance.

However, a significant subset — the group I came to be most interested in — travel to South Korea for love. Drawn to the characters they see on their TVs, they start to wonder if real-life South Korean men resemble the K-drama male characters, both in their looks and behaviours.