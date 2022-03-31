Oscars co-hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes ‘still traumatised’ by ‘sickening’ onstage slap

Academy Awards co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes said on Wednesday they were sickened by best actor winner Will Smith's slap of presenter Chris Rock at Sunday night's ceremony.

During the live Oscars telecast, Smith strode up to the stage after Rock made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, then smacked the comedian's face. The actor then returned to his seat and twice yelled an obscenity at Rock.

Rock regained his composure and announced the winner of best documentary, Questlove's Summer of Soul.

“Still triggered and traumatised,” Schumer said in a post on Instagram three days later. “I love my friend [Chris Rock] and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing.

“So much pain in [Will Smith] anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad,” she added. “Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed,” she said.