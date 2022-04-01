Top five moments from the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars drama

It has been a week of high drama and shocks in Tinseltown following the drama at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

While there was much excitement about the return of glitz at the star-studded event, celebrities and viewers got more than they bargained for when actor Will Smith unexpectedly walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke the latter made involving Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock referenced the 1997 G.I. Jane movie in relation to her bald head. The actress and talk show host suffers from alopecia, a medical condition resulting in hair loss.

Since then, fierce debate has ensued and statements have been flying in the wake of the incident, which is predicted to go down as one of the most memorable moments in the Academy’s history.

If you’re don’t want to revisit the many stories published on the saga, or like actor Daniel Radcliffe you are “dramatically bored” by all the content on the matter, here’s a short roundup of the biggest moments from the saga.