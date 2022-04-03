Movie Review
‘C’mon C’mon’ is a tender film about parenting and the art of listening
Incredible performances by Joaquin Phoenix and the revelatory young Woody Norman make this a film not to be missed
03 April 2022 - 00:00
Every five years or so, director Mike Mills takes an aspect of his personal life and from it constructs a small, but resonant dramatic reflection about human relationships. His relationship with his father formed the basis of his critically acclaimed dramatic comedy Beginners in 2010, starring Christopher Plummer; the awkward peculiarities of his relationship with his mother spawned the equally acclaimed Annette Benning drama 20th Century Women in 2016; and now Mills’s experience as a father forms the starting point for his new film C’mon C’mon — a story about the difficulties and rewards of parenting...
