Movie Review

‘C’mon C’mon’ is a tender film about parenting and the art of listening

Incredible performances by Joaquin Phoenix and the revelatory young Woody Norman make this a film not to be missed

Every five years or so, director Mike Mills takes an aspect of his personal life and from it constructs a small, but resonant dramatic reflection about human relationships. His relationship with his father formed the basis of his critically acclaimed dramatic comedy Beginners in 2010, starring Christopher Plummer; the awkward peculiarities of his relationship with his mother spawned the equally acclaimed Annette Benning drama 20th Century Women in 2016; and now Mills’s experience as a father forms the starting point for his new film C’mon C’mon — a story about the difficulties and rewards of parenting...