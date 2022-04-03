Sex advice
Dear Dr Yes ... I snooped on my lover's phone and found sexting
Our relationship and sex writer weighs in on respecting boundaries and personal privacy
03 April 2022 - 00:00
Q: I’m ashamed to say that I went snooping in my partner’s private messages and found some sexting between my partner and a colleague. Is this cheating or just (not really innocent) fun? What should I do?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.