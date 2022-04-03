End of an era for Solly Krok's famed Summer Place
Property's value jumps from R6.5m to R129m in 28 years
03 April 2022 - 00:04
Twenty-eight years ago, skin-lightening business tycoon Solly Krok and his family celebrated after snapping up an extravagant Hyde Park, Johannesburg, property on auction for a cool R6.5m. At the time, it was the most expensive residential property in SA...
