End of an era for Solly Krok's famed Summer Place

Property's value jumps from R6.5m to R129m in 28 years

Twenty-eight years ago, skin-lightening business tycoon Solly Krok and his family celebrated after snapping up an extravagant Hyde Park, Johannesburg, property on auction for a cool R6.5m. At the time, it was the most expensive residential property in SA...