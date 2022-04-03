On My Radar
Five minutes with comedian Marc Lottering
The stand-up comic gets serious about comedy and shares his thoughts on parenting, local theatre and Siya Kolisi’s memoir
03 April 2022 - 00:00
For more than two decades veteran comedian Marc Lottering has kept South Africans in stitches with his one-man shows and stand-up comedy. Now also a MyMastery instructor, Lottering is teaching comedy and the art of storytelling. We spoke to him to find out what this platform is and how he’s been keeping himself entertained. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.