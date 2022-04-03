On My Radar

Five minutes with comedian Marc Lottering

The stand-up comic gets serious about comedy and shares his thoughts on parenting, local theatre and Siya Kolisi’s memoir

For more than two decades veteran comedian Marc Lottering has kept South Africans in stitches with his one-man shows and stand-up comedy. Now also a MyMastery instructor, Lottering is teaching comedy and the art of storytelling. We spoke to him to find out what this platform is and how he’s been keeping himself entertained. ..