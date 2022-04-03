Interview
‘I was blown away by how much depth there was’: star on ‘Halo’ role
Pablo Schreiber plays Master Chief, the central character in 'Halo', a new series based on the wildly successful video-game franchise
Pablo Schreiber was born in 1978 on a hippie commune in Ymir, British Columbia in Canada. His father, Tell, was an actor who named his son after the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda. His half-brother is the actor Liev Schreiber, known for his role as the star of Ray Donovan...
