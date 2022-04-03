×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Opinion

Ladies, if your fake eyelashes look like hairbrushes, please get a grip

Makeup and other tricks are supposedly beauty enhancers, but when overdone they just overwhelm. And men are just as bad as women in this regard

03 April 2022 - 00:00

I think we’ve lost the plot when it comes to enhancing personal appearance. Some of the creations walking freely about in the shopping malls or eating at expensive restaurants would struggle to get through those “Are you a robot?” tests we’re sometimes subject to for personal verification...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Heartbroken' Will Smith resigns from film academy, but disciplinary ... Lifestyle
  2. Chris Rock ‘still processing’ Oscars incident as it emerges Smith refused to ... Lifestyle
  3. ASPASIA KARRAS | Your days are numbered, and that may be a good thing Lifestyle
  4. Chris Rock revealed he was bullied, let people ‘walk all over him’ just months ... Lifestyle
  5. ‘A new meme has been born’ — Nicole Kidman’s reaction to Will Smith slapping ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails