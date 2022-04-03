Opinion

Ladies, if your fake eyelashes look like hairbrushes, please get a grip

Makeup and other tricks are supposedly beauty enhancers, but when overdone they just overwhelm. And men are just as bad as women in this regard

I think we’ve lost the plot when it comes to enhancing personal appearance. Some of the creations walking freely about in the shopping malls or eating at expensive restaurants would struggle to get through those “Are you a robot?” tests we’re sometimes subject to for personal verification...