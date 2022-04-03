×

Lifestyle

Mzansi artists in the dollar seats at Grammys

Nominees Wouter Kellerman, DJ Black Coffee, host Trevor Noah, and Sibusiso 'Skinny Sbu' Ngwenya fly the flag high for SA at this year’s Grammys

03 April 2022 - 00:04 By Jen Su

Johannesburg flautist, producer and composer Wouter Kellerman is pinning his hopes on a second win on Sunday night at the 64th Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas...

