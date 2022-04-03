Humour

The absolute pits of the dating game is the dreaded first date

It's like a job interview at Shaka Marine World where they throw you into the shark tank to see how you'll fit in

Last weekend started on Thursday for us when we arrived in Newcastle to witness the nuptials of two dear friends, Mpume and Nhlanhla. During the ceremony they promised to love, honour and cherish each other. Had they been clairvoyants they would also have vowed to slap the smirk off the face of any comedian who mocked the other. ..