The best and worst of the Grammys red carpet

A mere week after the Oscars, The Slap that reverberated around the world and all the usual attendant glamour that accompanies awards shows, we’re back on the red carpet — this time for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Unlike the Oscars, attendees at this awards show aren’t known for their elegance or sophistication — they're more the trendy sort. It is, however, a red carpet event known to push the boundaries of fashion, trends and taste.