Lifestyle

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'tie the knot' in private Las Vegas ceremony

The duo were married just hours after Sunday's Grammy Awards, according to reports

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
06 April 2022 - 10:52
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have secretly tied the knot, according to reports.
Image: Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian has secretly married her fiancé Travis Barker in a private ceremony in Las Vegas, according to reports.

The duo got engaged six months ago in a romantic proposal at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, in Montecito, California.

The couple looked smitten surrounded by bouquets of red roses shaped in a heart.

Now on Tuesday, People reported that the couple had tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Sin City in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the site, the couple wed in the same clothes they wore to the Grammy Awards.

It's further reported that the nuptials took place at a 24-hour chapel and that the couple requested Elvis Presley. The ceremony lasted 30 minutes and according to an eyewitness, the newlyweds "showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun" after the ceremony.

This is Kardashian's first wedding and Barker's third. Kardashian, 42, was in an on-and-off relationship with Scott Disick for years and the union resulted in three children for the two. Barker, meanwhile, has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The two are also planning on having a baby together, with the businesswoman revealing their desire in a trailer for the upcoming The Kardashians show on Hulu. 

TimesLIVE

