All-new Redmi Note 11 series from Xiaomi raises the bar again

Flagship-level camera set-up delivers outstanding photography

Continually evolving the flagship camera experience, Redmi Note 11 Pro again features 108MP primary sensors, allowing you to capture and share moments of your life in high resolution and true-to-life details.

Incorporating a high quality sensor with a large 1/1.52" sensor size, the main camera leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology, as well as dual native ISO, to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and colour performance. Excellent results are achieved even in dim light.

The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro also come with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera that extends your perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle, a 2MP macro camera that captures fine details from up close, and a 2MP depth camera that allows you to create a natural bokeh effect for your portrait shots. The front of the Redmi Note 11 Pro also features a 16MP camera that can capture clear, natural-looking selfies.