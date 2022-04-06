All-new Redmi Note 11 series from Xiaomi raises the bar again
The series again makes flagship-level specs more accessible, with two new devices
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 series in SA, continuing the legacy of the Redmi Note series with two new devices: the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro.
Rising to the challenge to deliver stronger specs and features, the Redmi Note 11 series again sees powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display and the SoC, thereby making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before.
Flagship-level camera set-up delivers outstanding photography
Continually evolving the flagship camera experience, Redmi Note 11 Pro again features 108MP primary sensors, allowing you to capture and share moments of your life in high resolution and true-to-life details.
Incorporating a high quality sensor with a large 1/1.52" sensor size, the main camera leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology, as well as dual native ISO, to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and colour performance. Excellent results are achieved even in dim light.
The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro also come with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera that extends your perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle, a 2MP macro camera that captures fine details from up close, and a 2MP depth camera that allows you to create a natural bokeh effect for your portrait shots. The front of the Redmi Note 11 Pro also features a 16MP camera that can capture clear, natural-looking selfies.
Clear display, vibrant colours and a trendy flat-edge body
Boasting a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz, the Redmi Note 11 Series enhances your screen experience with smoother animations and lag-free transitions, while also registering more precise finger touches. With a screen size of 6.67-inch and 6.43-inch, the series is equipped with a FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay featuring DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, which provides more vibrant colours and details, while also reaching as much as 1200 nits of luminance to ensure the screen’s clarity even in bright daylight.
The beautiful display is packed into a trendy, flat-edge body design. Plus, with dual super linear speakers located at the top and bottom of the phone, the Redmi Note 11 Series offers a complete entertainment experience with immersive stereo sound for gaming or video watching.
Speedy, powerful performance on all fronts
The Redmi Note 11 Pro rises to the challenge with an advanced octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon® 680 processor built using flagship-level 6nm process to deliver superior performance while conserving power. Additionally, both models come with a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery.
Alongside this exceptional battery capacity is Xiaomi flagship-level 67W turbocharging in the Redmi Note 11 Pro, which takes as little as 15 minutes to fill 50% of the battery*. The Redmi Note 11 features 33W Pro fast charging, allowing you to charge to 100% battery in about an hour*. (*As tested by Xiaomi Internal Labs. Actual results may vary.)
MIUI 13 improves the core experience to a brand-new level
By the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, MIUI (operating system) monthly active users surpassed 500-million. The latest generation operating system, the MIUI 13, offers an all-round upgrade with a focus on improving core experience — including faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing,and longer battery life — alongside useful features including sidebars.
YouTube Premium for free
As an added bonus, if you buy either the Redmi Note 11 or Note 11 Pro, you'll get a free subscription to YouTube Premium for two months. Enjoy all your favourite videos and music without the bother of being interrupted by adverts. Simply turn on your new device, open YouTube and follow the instructions. T&Cs apply.
Market availability
The two new Redmi Note 11 Series smartphones are now available for purchase from partners like MTN, Vodacom and Takealot.
Recommended retail price
- Redmi Note 11 Pro: 6GB+128GB — R6,499;
- Redmi Note 11: 4GB+128GB — R5,299.
This article was paid for by Xiaomi.