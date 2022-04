All-new Redmi Note 11 series from Xiaomi raises the bar again

Speedy, powerful performance on all fronts

The Redmi Note 11 Pro rises to the challenge with an advanced octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon® 680 processor built using flagship-level 6nm process to deliver superior performance while conserving power. Additionally, both models come with a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery.

Alongside this exceptional battery capacity is Xiaomi flagship-level 67W turbocharging in the Redmi Note 11 Pro, which takes as little as 15 minutes to fill 50% of the battery*. The Redmi Note 11 features 33W Pro fast charging, allowing you to charge to 100% battery in about an hour*. (*As tested by Xiaomi Internal Labs. Actual results may vary.)

MIUI 13 improves the core experience to a brand-new level

By the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, MIUI (operating system) monthly active users surpassed 500-million. The latest generation operating system, the MIUI 13, offers an all-round upgrade with a focus on improving core experience — including faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing,and longer battery life — alongside useful features including sidebars.

YouTube Premium for free

As an added bonus, if you buy either the Redmi Note 11 or Note 11 Pro, you'll get a free subscription to YouTube Premium for two months. Enjoy all your favourite videos and music without the bother of being interrupted by adverts. Simply turn on your new device, open YouTube and follow the instructions. T&Cs apply.

Market availability

The two new Redmi Note 11 Series smartphones are now available for purchase from partners like MTN, Vodacom and Takealot.

Recommended retail price

Redmi Note 11 Pro: 6GB+128GB — R6,499;

Redmi Note 11: 4GB+128GB — R5,299.

This article was paid for by Xiaomi.