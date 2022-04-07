SPOTLIGHT | Grammys, Black Coffee take centre stage; 'Thando', 'The Bad Guys' open in cinemas

In this week’s Spotlight episode we proudly feature the SA and African winners at the 64th Grammy Awards, take a look at local award-winning actor and producer Kagiso Modupe’s cinema release Thando, and meet some delightful animal villains evaluating the merits of becoming good guys.

The big news from the music industry’s biggest award show, the Grammy Awards, held this week in Los Angeles, is SA artist Black Coffee’s top spot in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for Subconsciously. He is the first African DJ to win this. This year’s show, again hosted by Trevor Noah, also handed legendary Benin artist Angélique Kidjo her fifth Grammy Award, this time for Best Global Music Album.

Spotlight also looks at Gallo Record Company’s exploration of SA’s rich and complex musical history, as part of the longest-running independent recording label in Africa's 95th anniversary celebrations. Don’t miss the Gallo Vault Sessions, in collaboration with Konjo — a six-part podcast series available now on select digital podcast streaming platforms.

Attention-grabbing SA film Thando releases this week, starring Zikhona Bali, Thembi Nyandeni, Siyabonga Shibe and Jerry Phele Sannah Mchunu. The film tackles themes such as bullying, colourism, shaming, suicide, the power of perseverance and the will to never give up, as experienced by disadvantaged young South Africans. Don’t miss red-carpet premiere coverage of the film in Spotlight next week.

The DreamWorks family animation release this week is The Bad Guys, voiced by a multitalented cast, including Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson and Marc Maron as animal outlaws plotting to turn themselves into model citizens. The movie (also releasing in 3D), which is based on the best-selling graphic novel series, is a fun journey as the misunderstood animals try to turn over a new leaf, with some disastrous results.