×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

SPOTLIGHT | Grammys, Black Coffee take centre stage; 'Thando', 'The Bad Guys' open in cinemas

Benin artist Angélique Kidjo and SA DJ make Africa proud, local movie highlights spirit of disadvantaged young South Africans, and animated feature brings family fun

07 April 2022 - 15:17

Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Watch all episodes

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways

In this week’s Spotlight episode we proudly feature the SA and African winners at the 64th Grammy Awards, take a look at local award-winning actor and producer Kagiso Modupe’s cinema release Thando, and meet some delightful animal villains evaluating the merits of becoming good guys.

The big news from the music industry’s biggest award show, the Grammy Awards, held this week in Los Angeles, is SA artist Black Coffee’s top spot in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for Subconsciously. He is the first African DJ to win this. This year’s show, again hosted by Trevor Noah, also handed legendary Benin artist Angélique Kidjo her fifth Grammy Award, this time for Best Global Music Album.

Spotlight also looks at Gallo Record Company’s exploration of SA’s rich and complex musical history, as part of the longest-running independent recording label in Africa's 95th anniversary celebrations.  Don’t miss the Gallo Vault Sessions, in collaboration with Konjo — a six-part podcast series available now on select digital podcast streaming platforms.

Attention-grabbing SA film Thando releases this week, starring Zikhona Bali, Thembi Nyandeni, Siyabonga Shibe and Jerry Phele Sannah Mchunu. The film tackles themes such as bullying, colourism, shaming, suicide, the power of perseverance and the will to never give up, as experienced by disadvantaged young South Africans. Don’t miss red-carpet premiere coverage of the film in Spotlight next week.

The DreamWorks family animation release this week is The Bad Guys, voiced by a multitalented cast, including Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson and Marc Maron as animal outlaws plotting to turn themselves into model citizens. The movie (also releasing in 3D), which is based on the best-selling graphic novel series, is a fun journey as the misunderstood animals try to turn over a new leaf, with some disastrous results.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers, clips and competition details, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by We Are Egg. Shop online.

We Are Egg is a beautifully curated, experiential department store of local and international fashion, beauty, home, jewellery and food. More details on Instagram about Collette's look of the week here.

Movie merchandise giveaway

To celebrate the release of The Bad Guys, we have movie merchandise hampers to give away:

To enter, visit the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed.  Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.

WATCH RECENT EPISODES:

SPOTLIGHT | A post-Oscar focus; 'Morbius', horror 'X' and blue hedgehog Sonic fill movie roster; win prizes

We break down the Oscar winners, as Marvel's living vampire hits cinemas, along with 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2', and the clever and acclaimed slasher ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

SPOTLIGHT | Michael Bay's 'Ambulance', 'C'mon C'mon' in cinemas; local murder series on TV; and win prizes

We preview Jake Gyllenhaal heist thriller, new Joaquin Phoenix movie, Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic and the Academy Awards on Monday, plus a new M-Net ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

SPOTLIGHT | 'The Contractor' released; awards buzz; school holiday cinema fun; win prizes

Chris Pine action thriller in cinemas, we preview local movie 'Thando', and a full Easter holiday programme at the movies for families and kids
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

SPOTLIGHT | Musical 'Cyrano', animated 'Turning Red' in cinemas; win prizes

Peter Dinklage stars as Cyrano de Bergerac, and fun for the whole family in Disney/Pixar's new release
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. End of an era for Solly Krok's famed Summer Place Lifestyle
  2. Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'tie the knot' in private Las Vegas ceremony Lifestyle
  3. ‘I don’t get moved by anything any more’: Kelly Khumalo on her spiritual journey Lifestyle
  4. Black Coffee launches 'Dream Club' to inspire young people to reach for the ... Lifestyle
  5. Tackle your debt head on with these financial solutions Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win