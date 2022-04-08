Interlude, Freedom: Five must-see art events this April

Here are five arts events being held in April in Johannesburg, the Cape and online. This month, artist collaborations take centre stage alongside works from Lionel Smit and Ghanaian artist El Antsui.

1. INTERLUDE BY LIONEL SMIT

Lionel Smit’s newest exhibition at Everard Read in Johannesburg builds on his 2021 solo exhibition at Everard Read in London.

The impasto portraits in this exhibition are a culmination of Smit’s focus on human emotions and comment on the relationship between the subjective observer’s gaze and the observed subject.

It serves a further purpose of exploring Smit’s interest in the metaverse, avatars, simulations and the influence deep fakes have on our perceived reality.

• Interlude opened on March 24 and will run until April 30 at the Everard Read Gallery in Johannesburg. The gallery is open from 9am — 5pm Mondays to Fridays and from 9am — 1pm on Saturdays.