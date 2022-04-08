WATCH | This Kiffness remix of the Will Smith klap will make you chuckle
David Scott, aka “The Kiffness”, has the internet in stitches with his remix of actor Will Smith’s infamous slap at the recent Oscars ceremony.
The Kiffness is known for remixing viral internet moments and added a melody to Smith telling comedian Chris Rock to keep his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s name out of his mouth.
“Don’t make a joke about my wife. I’m gonna smack your face into the after life. I don’t care if it’s funny, if it’s wrong or right. G.I Jane, say that name when you feel the pain. The pursuit of slappyness will never be the same,” he said in reference to Will’s 2006 filmThe Pursuit of Happyness.'
The video has gone viral on YouTube with close to 190,000 views.
Will’s wifesported a bald head to the 2022 Academy Awards. She has revealed she suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out.
Chris cracked a joke about her on stage, referencing the film G.I. Jane for which Demi Moore shaved her head.
Will at first seemed to laugh but then walked onto the stage and slapped Chris.
“Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me,” Rock said.
Back in his seat, Will shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”
