WATCH | This Kiffness remix of the Will Smith klap will make you chuckle

David Scott, aka “The Kiffness”, has the internet in stitches with his remix of actor Will Smith’s infamous slap at the recent Oscars ceremony.

The Kiffness is known for remixing viral internet moments and added a melody to Smith telling comedian Chris Rock to keep his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s name out of his mouth.

“Don’t make a joke about my wife. I’m gonna smack your face into the after life. I don’t care if it’s funny, if it’s wrong or right. G.I Jane, say that name when you feel the pain. The pursuit of slappyness will never be the same,” he said in reference to Will’s 2006 filmThe Pursuit of Happyness.'

The video has gone viral on YouTube with close to 190,000 views.