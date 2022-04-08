×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

WATCH | This Kiffness remix of the Will Smith klap will make you chuckle

08 April 2022 - 08:31
David Scott, aka 'The Kiffness', has the internet in stitches with his remix of Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars moment. File photo.
David Scott, aka 'The Kiffness', has the internet in stitches with his remix of Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars moment. File photo.
Image: Press Image/The Kiffness

David Scott, aka “The Kiffness”, has the internet in stitches with his remix of actor Will Smith’s infamous slap at the recent Oscars ceremony.

The Kiffness is known for remixing viral internet moments and added a melody to Smith telling comedian Chris Rock to keep his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s name out of his mouth.

“Don’t make a joke about my wife. I’m gonna smack your face into the after life. I don’t care if it’s funny, if it’s wrong or right. G.I Jane, say that name when you feel the pain. The pursuit of slappyness will never be the same,” he said in reference to Will’s 2006 filmThe Pursuit of Happyness.'

The video has gone viral on YouTube with close to 190,000 views.

Will’s wifesported a bald head to the 2022 Academy Awards. She has revealed she suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out.

Chris cracked a joke about her on stage, referencing the film G.I. Jane for which Demi Moore shaved her head. 

Will at first seemed to laugh but then walked onto the stage and slapped Chris.

“Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me,” Rock said.

Back in his seat, Will shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Great Scott and zinging Zelensky! What a kiff dude

He helped get us and the world through lockdown, and now he’s helping Ukraine. That’s The Kiffness for you
News
1 week ago

WATCH | The Kiffness remixing his baby’s heartbeat into a techno track will leave you deep in the feels

The Kiffness' David Scott collaborated with his wife and unborn child on the track.
Lifestyle
8 months ago

This Ramaphosa 'stolen' iPad remix featuring Holly Rey will get you ready for the weekend

Which has been your fave remix so far?
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Black Coffee launches 'Dream Club' to inspire young people to reach for the ... Lifestyle
  2. Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'tie the knot' in private Las Vegas ceremony Lifestyle
  3. End of an era for Solly Krok's famed Summer Place Lifestyle
  4. ‘I don’t get moved by anything any more’: Kelly Khumalo on her spiritual journey Lifestyle
  5. Tackle your debt head on with these financial solutions Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win